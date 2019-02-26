Lawrence Spencer Smith, 80, resident of Shawnee, passed away Feb. 22, 2019.

Lawrence was born May 8, 1938, in Wray. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend. He will be dearly missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

Lawrence is preceded in passing by his parents, Andrew and Marie Smith and his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Dee Smith; daughter, Sharla Whited and her husband Ric; daughter, Traci Abbott and her husband, Blain; daughter Shannon Day; son, Kevin Wallace and his wife, Carmen; grandchildren, Ricky Whited, Amy Barteau, Autumn Day, Tyler Day, Jeremy Day Desiree Wallace, Chantel Wallace and Joseph Michael Wallace; great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Kai, Lilly and Hunter; two sisters and numerous other family members and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m., Thursday, Feb. 28, at Resthaven Funeral Home Chapel.