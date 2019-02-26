A suspect charged in federal court in connection with a 2018 robbery at a Shawnee bank has been sentenced to serve federal prison time.

Adam J. Steele, 26, who was charged in the April 2018 robbery of an IBC Bank in Shawnee, has been sentenced to serve four years and nine months, police reported.

According to the complaint filed in federal court in Oklahoma City on May 1, 2018, a man robbed a branch of IBC Bank on North Harrison Avenue in Shawnee on April 14, 2018, by presenting a note that read: “give me $10,000, you won’t get shot if you give it to me, don’t be stupid.”

The man allegedly left the bank with $2,909 in cash. According to the complaint, he was carrying a canvas bag and wearing a dark-colored ball cap, dark sunglasses and a bright orange sweatshirt.

The complaint alleges the robber was Steele and that he was arrested in Hernando, Mississippi, on April 27, 2018, for driving a stolen 2005 Chevrolet Tahoe registered in Oklahoma.

Investigators searched the vehicle and found clothing matching the description of the suspect during the robbery, as well as a canvas bag.