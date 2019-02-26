The McLoud School Foundation is sponsoring the 2019 Inaugural Aim High Scholarship Clay Shoot Saturday April 13 at Quail Ridge Sporting Clays at 9 a.m.

Payouts will be awarded to the top three teams who compete in the Clay Shoot and a consolation prize will be awarded to the last place team.

Door prizes, goodie bags, ammo, safety glasses, ear plugs and lunch are included in the entry fee which vary depending on the size of a team and when teams register.

Early-bird registration ends March 15.

Businesses are encouraged to donate their funds for those who wish to compete in the Clay Shoot. The registration fees are as follows: $300 for a team of four before the early-bird deadline, $400 for a team of four after the deadline, $75 for one person entry before, $100 after the deadline, $600 for an Event Sponsorship which includes a team of four and sponsor recognition, $150 for a Station Sponsorship which includes one's name or company name at shooting station and $400 for a lunch sponsorship which advertises one's business.

Door prize donations and items for 200 goodie bags to be given to each participant are appreciated as well.

MSF was reorganized in 2011 and between then and 2017 they were able to award $23,500 in scholarships to deserving McLoud seniors, award $9,522 in teacher grants, donate $2,400 to the Academic Letter Jacket program and partner with other civic groups to provide “Solar Eclipse” glasses for every student.

Mulligans and cart rental will be available for purchase at Quail Ridge.

For more information and to donate to MSF visit mcloudschoolfoundation.org.