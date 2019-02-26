Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Lee Cathey at 918-786-9860.

Bohemian Rhapsody in Jay

A free movie screening of movie Bohemian Rhapsody will take place at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26 at the Delaware County Library in Jay.

Popcorn will be served. The library is located at 429 South Ninth Street, in Jay. Hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., on Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., on Saturday. For more information, persons interested may call 918-253-8521.

DelCo Democrats to Meet

The Delaware County Democrats will meet at 7 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 26, at the NEO-Grove Campus, 1201 NEO Loop, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may call Vicke Adams, county chairman, at 405-612-3791.