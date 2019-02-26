The Celebrating a Century exhibit at the Mabee Gerrer Museum of Art, 1900 W. MacArthur, features an eclectic mix of art and artifacts from thousands of years and from areas across the world.

These pieces showcase the depth and breadth of the MGMoA collection, such as three-inch Chinese Lotus shoes to an Amazonian headdress to a Medieval Ivory crossbow to works of art by Oscar Jacobson, Esteban Murillo, Guidio Reni, and William Merrit Chase.

This exhibition celebrates the Mabee-Gerrer Museum of Art turning 100 this year! Celebrating a Century runs through March 24.

A Lecture and Reception will be March 15 by Dr. Allison Palmer, Art History Associate Professor at The University of Oklahoma.

There will be at 6:30 p.m. Members' VIP Reception and a 7 p.m. general reception and lecture. The lecture is free and all all are welcome.

For more information, go to www.mgmoa.org