The McLoud Public Library offers unique themes and topics each week in its Tuesday morning Preschool Story Times, scheduled at 11 a.m. weekly in March.

The schedule features

March 5 – Preschool Story Time, with stories, rhymes and more activities for youngsters age 5 and under and their caregivers;

March 12 – Toys and Tots Play Story Time, a new offering for preschool children featuring fun and educational toys used during family play time;

March 19 – Healthy Kids Preschool Story Time, an interactive event focused on helping families make healthy choices in their meals and activities. This program is made possible by funding from the Oklahoma Department of Libraries through a federal grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services and advance registration is required.

March 26 – Stress Relief Story Time, led by Child Development Specialist Angie Porter, a certified massage instructor, provides calming activities that promote literacy;

And children who are beginning to read can make a new friend in the library’s Sit, Stay, Read! program, taking place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, March 12 and 26. Children can practice their reading skills with a certified therapy dog in an encouraging “dog-friendly” environment.

Parents or caregivers can call the library at 788-4132 to register for a 20-minute time slot for their child to read to a dog.

For more information on any of the library’s activities, go online to www.pioneerlibrarysystem.org/mcloud.