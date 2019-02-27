The following deaths were submitted for publication on Feb. 27:

William Krach

William Anthony Krach, 85, formerly of Bartlesville, died Friday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Gene Brooks

Gene “Dale” Brooks, 90, of Nowata, died Saturday.

He has been transported to Ford-Wulf-Bruns Chapel in Coffeyville, Kan. Local arrangements were under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Sandra Haberly

Sandra Lee Haberly, 71, of Dewey, died Sunday.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Bartlesville Southern Baptist Church. Services were under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Thomas Villarreal

Thomas “Tom” Villarreal, 66, of Bartlesville, died Thursday.

Family will receive friends at the Davis Family Funeral Home–Dewey Chapel, on March 7, from 6 – 8 p.m. Visitation will also be March 7 from 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. & March 8 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Services will be held at 2 p.m. March 8, at the Davis Family Funeral Home-Dewey Chapel.

Services are under the direction of Davis Family Funeral Home.

Janie Moberly

Janie Moberly, 78, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday. Visitation will be held on Thursday, from 10AM-2PM at Stumpff Funeral Home in Bartlesville, OK. Janie will be transported to Glasgow, Missouri for viewing at St. Mary's Catholic Church from 11AM-2PM on Friday, with graveside services to follow at Washington Cemetery in Glasgow, Missouri. Arrangements are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory

Charles Ware

Charles Henry Ware, 67, of Bartlesville, died Monday.

Services will be at 2 p.m. Friday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Donna Gibson

Donna Gibson, 69, of Bartlesville, died Tuesday.

Services are pending with Davis Family Funeral Home–Walker Brown Chapel.

Louis Kuntz

Louis Elwyn Kuntz, 90, of Bartlesville, died Sunday. A celebration of life will be on Friday at 1 p.m. at East Cross United Methodist Church. Services are under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.