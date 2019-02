Art award winners for Horace Mann Elementary were announced recently. Kyle Rosebure (second from right) for Will Rosebure, BancFirst Insurance Services, Inc., presented the awards to the students. Joining in the presentation are, from left, Brent Houston, assistant superintendent; Leia Kubiak, second place; Brooklynn Grass, third place; and Zachary Wilkerson, first place. They are joined by Horace Mann art teacher Valarie Hames (far right).