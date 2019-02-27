Bartlesville BOE discusses bond proposal

Bartlesville school officials plan to ask voters to approve a largely curriculum and technology bond package this August.

The Bartlesville Board of Education started reviewing project proposals at a noon Wednesday meeting at Bartlesville High School. The meeting was attended by nearly 50 residents. Many had students attending Bartlesville public schools.

This package represents a change in Bartlesville school district’s concept of school bond packages, Superintendent Chuck McCauley said.

The district will seek smaller bond issues more often, Superintendent Chuck McCauley said, instead of larger bond issues every four to seven years. The change will allow the district to update curriculum and technology and maintain and renovate facilities as needed.

Bartlesville Board of Education President Scott Bilger said school district facilities were in bad shape in 2001 when voters approved a $30.5 million bond issue that included $23 million for facility improvements at Bartlesville High School.

In 2007, voters approved a $29.95 million bond issue for the construction of early childhood pods at renovations at Wayside, Wilson and Ranch Heights Elementary and an addition to Mid-High. In 2013 voters approved a $36.7 million bond issue that added the Freshman Academy to Bartlesville High School and expanded and renovated Central Middle School.

“In 2001, we talked about getting to the point where we were talking about doing this on a more routine basis instead of every five to seven years. … It’s taken a long time, but we are here now. This is where we can start talking about being more proactive instead of we know these eight buildings all need a lot. Let’s figure out how we are going to prioritize them, and get there over the next 10 or 15 years.”

The district has reached the point, Bilger said, that it can plan facility renovations and upgrade instead of prioritizing crises.

“It’s a better place for us to be in to be perfectly honest,” he said.

The August bond issue package discussed Feb. 20 would cost between $13-$15 million but wouldn’t increase the millage rate — meaning no tax rate increase for those living in the school district.

Approximately $6.5 million would fund curriculum and technology projects.

Burke to retire from Dewey PD

Crimes and people may have changed, but Bob Burke will keep his old-fashioned work values until the day he retires.

Burke is retiring as a captain with the Dewey Police Department after 29 years of service — 38 years total law enforcement service in Oklahoma and Kansas.

Police Chief Mike Shea said Burke is only the second officer in Dewey history to work and retire from the department after 30 years.

He said he is not only a great asset to Dewey but to him personally.

“I’ve known him his entire working career. He’s one of the go-to guys if you need something in Dewey. He receives a lot of respect from people in Dewey,” said Shea.

He added Burke monitors the patrol division, takes care of the evidence room and is called upon to assist with all major accidents because of his expertise.

“He has probably trained 50 officers,” said Shea, who added he will help part-time and probably then some at the end of the month.

Burke finds his number of years in law enforcement gratifying even when he didn’t originally want to be a police officer.

Burke started his working career as a welder. He said he had family in Newkirk who were police officers.

“I just made up my mind in 1986 to do it,” he said.

He has worked as a deputy in Kay County, city marshal in Kansas and in 1992 became a captain.

Some people ask Burke why he works in the police department for a living.

“It’s not high paying, and you get all the [expletive] rolling down the hill to you,” he said.

“I do my job to the best of my ability. If I do a good job, I don’t gloat about it. That’s what I’m paid to do.”

But then he thinks about what his grandmother always said about his work.

“She always said a police officer’s job is a calling from God and that’s stuck with me ever since,” he said.

He enjoys the small-town life of Dewey also.

“I like small towns. You get to know everybody and who you are dealing with,” he said.

“I like the people I work with, and I like the community.”

But even in a small town, Burke has seen a lot of changes through the years.

He wears body armor every day. Technology in vehicles is much more sophisticated. He types in reports on a laptop from his car.

“I remember doing incident reports on index cards and filing them in the drawer,” said Burke. “A lot of reports were done in pen and ink. Now they are computerized, and you can print them out.”

And the crimes have changed alongside the technology.

White-collar crimes have replaced the occasional marijuana smoking and drinking.

“Now there is child trafficking, computer fraud and abuse of the elderly. When you got someone who wanted to mess with you, you just whacked them with a flashlight. Now you can’t do that,” he said.

“There’s no respect for others. People tear up stuff just to be tearing up stuff.”

Burke’s scariest moments on the job came when he found himself facing a gun several times and involved in bad car wrecks.

“It’s a whole new world out there. I think about that every day,” he said.

“As a law enforcement officer in Oklahoma and Kansas I’ve tried to do the best of my ability. If I make a mistake, I make a mistake. I learn something new all the time. I listen to the younger ones. They are the new generation.”

