For the Shawnee Forward Business Alliance's 2018-19 Leadership Class project this year the group chose to organize a 5K fun run, called Hit the Bricks.

The project received an $8,525 grant from the Avedis Foundation toward the event that will take place immediately before downtown's Redbud Night on the Bricks Festival in mid-April.

The leadership class developed community and business partners to establish the event; money raised will go to a local charity, the Legacy Parenting Center.

“Our class project seeks to spotlight the positive direction of downtown Shawnee, our local nonprofits, and feed a financial need at Legacy Parenting Center,” Leadership Class Chair Lindie VanAntwerp said. “We are honored to have the support of so many incredible community entities to make the first Hit the Bricks 5K and Fun Run a success.” Come out, run, and stay for the community dinner and live music that kicks off the Red Bud Festival hosted by SEFF immediately after.

Avedis Foundation Program Director Tracy Meeuwsen said the Hit the Bricks 5K run is a perfect trifecta providing an opportunity to bring increased exposure and potential revenue for the Redbud Festival, promoting healthy activities, and resulting in additional resources to a local nonprofit organization.

“The Avedis Foundation is honored and pleased to fund this project making a difference in the community,” she said. “To support the perpetual mission of this organization — both now and in the future — donations may be made directly to Shawnee Forward Leadership Class 2019.”

Shawnee Forward

The Shawnee Forward Business Alliance is a collaboration of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce and the Shawnee Economic Development Foundation. The merge was brought about to combine efforts and work more effectively together to offer the greatest opportunity to successfully serve the business needs of the community.

Leadership Class

One of the longstanding and most successful programs of the Shawnee Chamber of Commerce was its Leadership Program, which Shawnee Forward chose to continue.

The 2018-19 Leadership Class marks this program's 35th year in the community. This year’s class comes from a variety of industries and backgrounds — all focused on being active participants in working and serving the greater Shawnee community.

Avedis Foundation

According to the nonprofit, Avedis' mission is to measurably improve health, wellness and the quality of life for the people of Pottawatomie County and surrounding areas.

For more information about the Avedis Foundation, visit avedisfoundation.org.