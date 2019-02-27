Friday, March 8th, is the last day to apply for voter registration in order to be eligible to vote in the elections being held on April 2nd as follows:

Regular Municipal Elections for Carney, Davenport, Meeker, Prague and Wellston; General Board of Education Elections for Prague School District and Luther School District; and Special Elections for White Rock School District and Paden School District. Lincoln County Election Board Secretary Melissa Stambaugh said today.

Stambaugh said that persons who are United States citizens, residents of Oklahoma, and at least 18 years old may apply to become registered voters.

Those who aren’t registered or need to change their registration may apply by filling out and mailing an Oklahoma Voter Registration Application form in time for it to be postmarked no later than midnight Friday, March 8th.

Stambaugh said applications postmarked after that time will be accepted and processed, but not until after March 8th.

The County Election Board responds in writing to every person who submits an application for voter registration. The response is either a voter identification card listing the new voter's precinct number and polling place location or a letter that explains the reason or reasons the application for voter registration was not approved. Stambaugh said any person who has submitted a voter registration application and who has not received a response within 30 days should contact the County Election Board office.

Oklahoma Voter Registration Application forms are available at the County Election Board office located in the courthouse at 811 Manvel Avenue, Suite 15, in Chandler, and at most post offices, tag agencies and public libraries in the county. Applications also are available at www.elections.ok.gov. where applications can be downloaded and mailed in. Current registered voters may change their address or political affiliation online within the county they are registered in on this website also.