MONTICELLO, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist University continued to build on its momentum heading into the upcoming Great American Conference men's basketball tournament with a crucial 82-69 victory over Arkansas-Monticello.

The win improved the Bison to 15-7 overall and moved them into sole possession of third place at 14-7. OBU can clinch the No. 3 seed with a win over Southern Arkansas in the regular-season finale Saturday in Magnolia.

Harrison Stoddard was among four players who scored 14-or-more points. Stoddard led the team with 17, followed by Antonio Wade with 16, Julian Daughtry with 15 and Brantly Thompson with 14.

The Bison dominated the second half after trailing 33-26 at intermission. OBU made its charge early and moved ahead after Stoddart scored to put the visitors in front 37-36 with 15:39 to play.

The game had several lead changes and remained unsettled until Tyler Lester sunk a three pointer to put OBU up 53-50 with 6:31 remaining.

OBU finished shooting just under 50 percent making 29-of-59 shots from the field. The Bison were 10-of-28 (36%) from three point and 14-of-17 (83%) from the line.