Brian Dennis Archer was born June 4, 1968, in Ardmore, to Larry and Debby Archer. He passed from this life on Feb.25, 2019, in Wichita, Kan., after a very brief illness at the age of 50 years and 8 months. Brian loved life, his family and loved to laugh. He went to the Gulf War with the Ardmore unit in 1991. He was proud of his service to his country. He loved the Kansas City Chiefs and the Oklahoma Sooners. Brian is preceded in death by his father Larry Dennis Archer; grandfathers Orval Priddy, Tom Archer and grandmother Joyce McCurry. He is survived by his mother Debby Archer of Lone Grove; his mate Tracy Hutto of the home; sons Dakotah Ellis (Archer) Seiler of Ashville, N.C., Colin Andrew (Archer) Seiler of Ashville, N.C., Jesse James of Wichita, Kan.; daughter Liberty Jewel Archer of Wichita, Kan.; brother Bradley Archer and wife Amanda of Houston, Texas; grandmother Maxine Priddy of Lone Grove; nephew Andrew Archer; aunts Bobbye Cope and husband Ken of Sulphur, Jacquetta Narviaz of Las Vegas, Diane Martin of Mesquite, Texas; uncle Randy Archer and wife Wilda of Sulphur, and other numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Pallbearers will be Kenneth Thacker, Kenneth Cope, Randy Archer, Will Archer, Billy Roberts, Charlie Summers, and John Kinslow. Memorials may be made to the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation (Diabetes) 825 NE 13th St. Oklahoma City, OK 73104-9930. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Mar. 1, 2019 at the Lone Grove Church of Christ with John Kinslow and Cougan Collins officiating. Interment will follow at Newport Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at craddockfuneralhome.com.



