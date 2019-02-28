Shawnee city sales tax collections are up for February, compared to the same month a year ago.

Chance Allison, finance director and city treasurer, reports the February sales tax check received this month was $1,920,408.73, higher than February 2018, which was $1,652,541 — a difference of almost $268,000.

Sales and Use Tax collections totaled $2,108,913 for February, Allison reported.

“The overall budgeted increase for both sales and use tax collections for Fiscal Year 2019 was a modest 0,50 percent based on conservative estimates of historical trends,” he said. “For the year, sales tax collections are up $178,637 or 1.37 percent over the projected budget.”

Use Tax collections are up approximately $131,072 or 13.33 percent over the projected budget year-to-date, he said.

County

Pottawatomie County's sales tax collections for February showed an increase in revenue over February 2018. Treasurer Wendy Magnus reported this month's collections totaled $698,619.41, up from the same month a year ago when $691,670.06 was received –– a difference of $6,949.35.