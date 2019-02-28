Flu continues to be widespread in Oklahoma.

The Oklahoma Department of Health the the OKC-County Health Department reported the first pediatric death associated with the flu last week. The death happened in Oklahoma County to a resident between the ages of 5-17.

Flu season started in September and will continue for several more months. The number of hospitalizations and deaths are expected to increase, public health officials said. It’s not too late to get a flu shot. It is encouraged for anyone over age 6 months who hasn’t received one.

“It’s not too late to get a flu shot,” Interim Commissioner of Health Tom Bates said. “At the beginning of the flu season, we made a strategic decision to offer the vaccine at no out-of-pocket cost in an effort to lessen the financial burden for those in our communities. We still have an adequate supply of vaccine for our county health departments.”

In the latest influenza activity summary, 251 new hospitalizations were reported across Oklahoma between Feb. 13-19. Since Sept. 1, 1,244 flu hospitalizations and 31 deaths have been reported in the state.

The number of flu hospitalizations in the Nowata, Osage and Washington counties region has reached 37. Here’s a breakdown by county:

• Washington County: 13

• Osage County: 21

• Nowata County: 3

In addition to getting a flu shot, it’s important to wash your hands frequently, and prevent the spread of germs by covering your sneeze and cough.

Those with flu-like symptoms such as a cough, fever, sore throat, body aches, fatigue and chills should stay avoid public gatherings until they are able to go 24 hours with a fever and without fever-reducing medication.

Those with the flu may develop secondary infections in the days or weeks following initial symptom onset which require additional medical attention. Parents should be aware of children with emergency warning signs of flu including —

• Fast breathing or trouble breathing

• Bluish skin color

• Not drinking enough fluids

• Not waking up or not interacting

• Being so irritable that the child does not want to be held

• Flu-like symptoms improve but then return with fever and worse cough

• Fever with a rash

Parents and caregivers should seek medical help right away for any infant who is unable to eat, has trouble breathing, has no tears when crying and has significantly fewer wet diapers than normal.