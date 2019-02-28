The public is invited to join special guest Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell for a groundbreaking ceremony for Tower Center at Unity Square at 11:30 a.m. March 29 between Silas Street and Osage Avenue in downtown Bartlesville.

Designed by Ambler Architects to unite Frank Lloyd Wright’s historic Price Tower and the nearby Taliesin designed Bartlesville Community Center, this new urban green space will feature an outdoor performance space, a revitalized fountain, and a walkway through a landscape of regional plants, rocks and stone.

Join members of the City Council, Board Members of the Bartlesville Community Center and the Price Tower, along with other invited guests, as work begins on this exciting new project in Bartlesville.