MONTICELLO, Ark. – Oklahoma Baptist University could not free itself from an early hole and were upended 70-53 by Arkansas-Monticello Thursday.

Victoria Blankenship scored 20 points and Autumn Avina added 12 for the Lady Bison who stayed in step with UAM into the second quarter.

Katy Custer completed a three-point play making a free throw after scoring a layup while being fouled. The game was tied at 18-18 with seven minutes to play.

UAM outscored OBU 17-5 over the remainder of the second quarter and took a 38-26 led into the break. The Cotton Blossoms built their margin to as many as 23 points before the 17-point final margin.

The Lady Bison made 20-of-62 (38%) of their shots from the field and were just four-of-20 (20%) from three-point range.

OBU, now 10-17 and 6-15 in Great American Conference play, closes its season Saturday at Southern Arkansas. Tipoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. in Magnolia, Ark.