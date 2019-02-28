JENKS – The Shawnee Lady Wolves are one step closer to a state tournament appearance after holding off Bartlesville 59-53 Thursday evening.

The Lady Wolves led 12-10 after the first quarter and and led 21-17 at intermission.

Bartlesville stayed in the game with 13 first-half rebounds.

Aubrie Megehee led Shawnee with 20 points. She also hauled in six rebounds.

Lauren Fields added 16 points and six rebounds.

Makyra Tramble was the third Shawnee player in double figures with 11 points.

The Lady Wolves canned 11 of 16 at the charity stripe, while Bartlesville connected on eight attempts.

Bartlesville's Jena' Williams scored 34 points in the loss.

Class 6A No. 2 Shawnee (24-1) will face No. 2 Moore (19-6) Saturday at Claremore High School. Tipoff is set for 2 p.m.