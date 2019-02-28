INDIANAPOLIS – The NCAA announced today Oklahoma Baptist qualified 16 participants for the 2019 NCAA Division II Men and Women's Swimming and Diving Championships. A total of nine women and seven men will make the trip to the University of Indianapolis Natatorium.

The event will be March 13‐16 on the campus of Indiana-Purdue. The event is co‐hosted by the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana Sports Corp.

OBU is expected to have another strong showing this season. Last year, both OBU teams finished fifth. OBU graduated 22 seniors from last year's combined squad but still have been a fixture in the 2019 national rankings under the direction of veteran coach Sam Freas.

Below is a list of the athletes that will represent OBU at the 2019 NCAA Division II Swimming and Diving Championships:

Men

Robinson Molina -- 100 Back, 200 Back, 100 Free, 200 Free.

Felipe Ramirez -- 100 Back

Otto Lehtonen – 1 and 3 meter dive

200 Free Relay – Molina, Gabriel Knaut, Austin Saunders, Ryan Walker

200 Medley Relay – Robinson, Conley, Saunders, Knaut

400 Free – Davion Coley, Molina, Saunders, Knaut

400 Medley Relay – Molina, Ramirez, Conley Walker

Women

Victoria Fonville – 50 Free, 100 Free, 100 Breast

Marizel Van Jaarsveld – 200 IM, 400 IM, 200 Fly, 200 Back,

Juliana Cifuentes – 100 Breast, 200 Breast, 200 IM, 400 IM

Genesis Veliz – 1 and 3 meter dive

Cassidy Wright – 1 and 3 meter dive

200 Medley Relay – Madilyn Carson, Cifuentes, Fonville, Julie Day

200 Free Relay – Fonvile, Van Jaarsveldl, Edwards, Day

400 Free Relay -- Fonvile, Van Jaarsveld, Avilla, Day

400 Medley Relay – Carson, Cifuentes, Van Jaarsveld, Fonville