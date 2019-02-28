Thursday

Feb 28, 2019 at 12:27 AM


2019 Pottawatomie County Livestock Show results

Wether Goats

Division 1

Class 1

1st — Shane Rodman, Wanette FFA

2nd — Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA

Class 2

1st — Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA

Division 1 Champion: Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA

Division 2

Class 3

1st — Kaydance Sanders, Asher FFA

2nd — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher 4-H

Class 4

1st — Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA

Division 2 Champion: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Kaydence Sanders, Asher FFA

Division 3

Class 5

1st — Conner Thompson, Asher 4-H

2nd — Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA

3rd — Raygan Kuhlman, Asher 4-H

Division 3 Champion: Conner Thompson, Asher 4-H

Division 3 Reserve Champion: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA

Division 4

Class 6

1st — Jace Milburn, Asher FFA

2nd — Mason Belflower, McLoud FFA

Class 7

1st — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA

2nd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H

Division 4 Champion: Jace Milburn, Asher FFA

Division 4 Reserve Champion: Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA

Grand Wether: Conner Thompson, Asher 4-H

Reserve Grand Wether: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA

Senior Goat Showmanship: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA

Intermediate Goat Showmanship: Kadance Sanders, Asher FFA

Junior Goat Showmanship: McKenzie Thompson, Asher 4-H

Sheep Results

Division 1

Class 1

1st — Lane Moore, Asher 4-H

2nd — Terah Garcia, Asher FFA

Class 2

1st — Raven Buttram, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Caleb Blair, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Bree Trobaugh, Dale FFA

Class 3

1st — Elaine Witt, Dale FFA

2nd — Lane Moore, Asher 4-H

3rd — Raven Buttram, Tecumseh FFA

Division 1 Champion: Raven Buttram, Tecumseh FFA

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Lane Moore, Asher 4-H

Division 2

Class 4

1st — Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H

2nd — Paige Witt, Dale FFA

3rd — Caleb Blair, Tecumseh FFA

Class 5

1st — Emily Wendt, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Bree Trobaugh, Dale FFA

3rd — Jake Buttram, SRC 4-H

Class 6

1st — Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Cora Bender, Dale FFA

3rd — Lane Moore, Asher 4-H

Division 2 Champion: Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H

Division 3

Class 7

1st — Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA

2nd — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H

4th — Issac Mohr, Bethel FFA

5th — Aaron Buttram, SRC 4-H

Class 8

1st — Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H

2nd — Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA

5th — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H

Class 9

1st — Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Tyler Williams, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Emmie Varselona, Shawnee FFA

4th — Tyler Williams, Tecumseh FFA

5th — Emmie Varselona, Shawnee FFA

Division 3 Champion: Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Division 3 Reserve Champion: Katelyn Fleming, Tecumseh FFA

Division 4

Class 10

1st — Bree Grebory, Dale FFA

2nd — Anna Wendt, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Poplyn Robinson, Dale 4-H

4th — Cord Bender, Dale FFA

5th – Gus Goodson, SRC 4-H

Class 11

1st — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

2nd — Piper Goodson, SRC 4-H

3rd — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H

4th — Channing Goodson, SRC 4-H

5th — Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA

6th — Hannah Hanks, McLoud FFA

Class 12

1st — Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA

2nd — Gus Goodson, SRC 4-H

3rd — Emmie Varselona, Shawnee FFA

Division 4 Champion: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Division 4 Reserve Champion: Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA

Grand Champion Lamb: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Reserve Grand Champion Lamb: Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Senior Sheep Showmanship: Keegan Carrera, Shawnee FFA

Intermediate Sheep Showmanship: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Junior Sheep Showmanship: Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Doe Goats Results

Division 1

Class 1

1st — Shane Rodman, Wanette FFA

Class 2

1st — Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H

3rd — Joseph Kirkwood, Asher FFA

Class 3

1st — Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H

Division 1 Champion: Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA

Division 1 Reserve Champion: Georgia Ledford, Tecumseh FFA

Division 2

Class 4

1st — Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA

2nd — Kaydence Sanders, Asher FFA

3rd — Isabella Brooks, Asher FFA

4th — Allie Brown, Asher FFA

5th — Zoei Stephenson, Bethel 4-H

6th — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H

Class 5

1st — Josey Milburn, Asher 4-H

2nd — Mason Belflower, McLoud FFA

3rd — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA

4th — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H

5th — Raygan Kuhlman, Asher 4-H

6th — Franetovich Portlynn, Bethel 4-H

Class 6

1st — Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA

2nd — Mckenzie Thompson, Asher 4-H

3rd — Josey Milburn, Asher 4-H

4th — Kaydence Sanders, Asher FFA

5th — Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H

6th — Paisley Sturgill, Bethel FFA

7th — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H

Division 2 Champion: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA

Division 2 Reserve Champion: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA

Division 3

Class 7

1st — Isabella Brooks, Asher FFA

2nd — Jake Stephenson, Bethel 4-H

3rd — Franetovich Portlynn, Bethel 4-H

4th — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H

5th — Emily Wendt, Tecumseh FFA

Class 8

1st — Corley Steward, Bethel 4-H

2nd — Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA

3rd — Raygan Kuhlman, Asher 4-H

4th — Franetovich Portlynn, Bethel 4-H

5th — Nate Stephenson, Bethel FFA

6th — Nate Stephenson, Bethel FFA

7th — Madison Haden, Bethel 4-H

Class 9

1st — Corley Steward, Bethel 4-H

2nd — Huey Glasgow, Asher 4-H

Division 3 Champion: Corley Steward, Bethel 4-H

Division 3 Reserve Champion: Brayden Sanders, Asher FFA

Division 4

Class 10

1st — Jace Milburn, Asher FFA

2nd — Delanie Templeton, Asher 4-H

3rd — Kurstin Kuhlman, Asher FFA

Class 11

1st — Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H

2nd — Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H

3rd — Laney Stearman, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Madison Haden, Bethel 4-H

5th — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H

Class 12

1st — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H

2nd — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H

Division 4 Champion: Jace Milburn, Asher FFA

Division 4 Reserve Champion: Schuyler Hill, Asher 4-H

Grand Doe: Jayse Beverage, Asher FFA

Reserve Grand Doe: Braydon Sanders, Asher FFA