The Class 4A No. 15 Seminole Chieftains were eliminated from the playoffs after a 51-41 loss at the hands of No. 5 Anadarko Thursday.

With the loss, Seminole ends its season with a record of 21-6.

Class 3A No. 19 Prague fell to No. 17 Christian Heritage 80-61.

The Red Devils end their season with a record of 20-8.