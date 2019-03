Corey and Natasha Rodgers of Shawnee announce the birth of a son, Rhette Terry Rodgers.

Corey and Natasha Rodgers of Shawnee announce the birth of a son, Rhette Terry Rodgers.

He was born Jan. 23, 2019, in Norman. He weighed 8 pounds, 14 ounces and was 20 ¾ inches long.

He is the grandson of Craig and Terry Rodgers of Tecumseh and Brent and Terrie Dugan of Shawnee.

He is the brother of Kreightyn, 8, and Pake, 5.