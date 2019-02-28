SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist standout Cagney Roberson has been invited to perform for NFL scouts at a Pro Day event on Wednesday, March 13, hosted by the University of Central Oklahoma.

Pro Day participants will get official height and weight measurements and undergo testing on the bench press and vertical leap, as well as taking the Wonderlic test. Following testing, prospects will run the 40-yard dash and shuttle and perform the broad jump prior to any on-field work as requested by scouts in attendance at the event.

Roberson, a 6-3 wide receiver, was a First Team All-GAC selection following his final season on Bison Hill after taking home Second Team honors in 2017.

The Coweta, Oklahoma, native led OBU with 747 receiving yards on 65 catches for the 2018 season. He ranked third in the conference with 5.9 receptions per game, and fifth in the league with 67.9 receiving yards per game.