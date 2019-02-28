Today and for the rest of the week, it’s win or go home for several local teams.

Multiple squads will be competing in their respective area tournaments in Classes 3A-4A, as they look to make it to the state tournament next week.

In Class 4A, both Plainview teams will be in action today at Midwest City High School.

The No. 19 Indians will be playing first at 3 p.m. today in the area consolation quarterfinals, against Daniel Webster, with the winner meeting either Newcastle or Tuttle on Friday at 3 p.m.

Plainview was already assured of a spot in the area tournament before their defeat in the regional championship game last weekend against the No. 2 Heritage Hall Chargers in Oklahoma City.

As for the No. 17 Lady Indians, they will be in action later tonight at 6:30 p.m. when they take on the Byng Lady Pirates in their area consolation quarterfinal matchup.

The Lady Indians earned their place in the area tournament with victories over Bristow and Heritage Hall last weekend in Oklahoma City.

The winner will face off against either Bishop McGuinness or Tuttle in the semifinals, which would take place Friday at 1:30 p.m.

In Class 3A, the No. 13 Marietta Indians and Dickson Lady Comets will take the floor today in their respective area tournaments.

Dickson will be in action at 6:30 p.m. tonight at Ada High School, taking on the Marlow Lady Outlaws.

Dickson made it to the area tournament by virtue of winning the regional consolation championship with victories over Lexington and Lone Grove.

The winner of the game will take on either Beggs or Comanche in the semifinals on Friday at 1:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, the Marietta boys team will be making the trip to Okemah this evening at 8 p.m. when they will take on the No. 20 Kansas Comets in their quarterfinal contest.

Marietta advanced to this point in the playoffs after winning the regional consolation championship last weekend with victories over Sulphur and Henryetta.

The winner will meet either Hugo or Idabel in the semifinals Friday afternoon at 3 p.m.