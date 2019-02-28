Charles Henry Ware

Charles Henry Ware, 67, of Bartlesville, died at 8:20 P.M. on Monday, February 25, 2019 at The Journey Home in Bartlesville.

Funeral services for Mr. Ware will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday in the Stumpff Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Roger Sheppard, Chaplain with Compassus Hospice officiating. Interment will be in the Memorial Park Cemetery directed by the Stumpff Funeral Home & Crematory.

Mr. Ware was born in Bartlesville on February 2, 1952 to Charles Milton Ware and Florine (Beaty) Ware. He grew up and received his education in Bartlesville where he attended Tri County Tech and graduated from College High School in 1970. He entered the U.S. Army in June of 1972 and served until receiving his Honorable Discharge in June of 1974. He was married to Marian Sue Thompson on August 22, 1970 and they have made their home in Bartlesville since that time with the exception of making their home in Colorado Springs during Mr. Ware’s military service. Mr. Ware had been employed with CIR Electric, Hughes Lumber, with Phillips Petroleum Company for 19 years, at Atwoods, at Kopco in Caney, Kansas and then at the Osage Casino until his ill health several years ago.

Survivors include his wife, Marian, one son, Nathan Douglas Ware and fiancée Delores Ramsey of Bartlesville, one daughter, Ginny Nicole Ware and her fiancée, Joe Koscelny of Bartlesville and a number of cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and his grandparents, Opal and Henry Ware, and Patrick Henry Beaty and Lillie Beaty.

