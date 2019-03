The Absentee Shawnee Tribe is holding a free Rock the Vote Pow Wow Sunday March 10 at the Municipal Auditorium to get better voter turnout.

The event will be all day, there will be Gourd Dancing at 2 p.m., guest speakers throughout the day and dinner will be served at 5 p.m.

Grand entry and social dancing will begin at 6 p.m.

The Municipal Auditorium is located at 401 N Bell Ave and to purchase vendor space for $40 contact (405) 430-6018.