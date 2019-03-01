SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist faces Southern Arkansas the final regular-season men's basketball game for both teams Saturday. The game is scheduled for 3 p.m. from the Watson Gymnasium in Magnolia, Ark. OBU won the earlier meeting between the two schools with an 88-72 victory last month in Shawnee.

Live video of the game will be streamed on the SAU Sports Network. The game will be broadcast live on KGFF 1450 AM in the Shawnee/Seminole area, as well as online at KGFF.com, with the "Voice of the Bison", Todd Miller on the call.

Oklahoma Baptist – Men's Basketball Notes

Oklahoma Baptist (15-12, 14-7) vs. Southern Arkansas (18-9, 13-8)

TEAMS

Oklahoma Baptist is 15-12 overall and 14-7 GAC…They are assured a third seed in the upcoming conference tournament…OBU is 5-6 with victories over Southwestern (87-74), Harding (70-67), Arkansas Tech (99-63), East Central (66-64) and Arkansas-Monticello (82-69)

Southern Arkansas is 18-9 overall and 13-8 GAC, tied with East Central four fourth…They are playing their 14th home game where they are 12-1…The Muleriders lost for the first time at home Saturday against Southern Nazarene, 75-59

COACHES

Oklahoma Baptist – Jason Eaker (Texas-Pan American) 15-12 (55.5%), first season

Southern Arkansas – Andy Sharp (Reinhardt) 100-97 (50.7%), seventh season

SERIES

Teams are meeting for the eighth time since beginning series in 2016…SAU leads 6-2 series.

Last meeting OBU won 88-72 in on Jan. 24, 2019 in Shawnee…Brantly Thompson led the Bison with 18 points and Harrison Stoddart added 16…Aaron Lucas added 17 to lead SAU.

LAST OUTING

OBU beat Harding 94-65 Saturday, Feb. 23 in Shawnee…Dishon Lowery and Antonio Wade each had 20 points to lead the Bison in scoring.

SAU lost 75-59 at home to league regular-season champion Southern Nazarene…C.J. Elkins and Devante Brooks each had 10 to lead the Muleriders in scoring.

OBU KEY STATS

Antonio Wade is averaging 21 points and 4.0 rebounds in the last three games…He is shooting 21-of-32 (56.5%) from the field and is 14-of-16 (87.5%) from the line

Dishon Lowery ranks second in the league in rebounding averaging 8.1 boards per game…He has nine double-doubles, second to Southeastern's Kevin Buckingham's 11.

OBU ranks second in the league in rebound margin at +5.4…OBU has outrebounded its opponent 16 of the team's 27 games…They are 11-5 when collecting the most rebounds.

Lady Bison

SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist faces Southern Arkansas the final women's basketball game for both teams Saturday. The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. from the Watson Gymnasium in Magnolia, Ark. OBU won the earlier meeting between the two schools with an 88-72 victory last month in Shawnee.

Live video of the game will be streamed on the SAU Sports Network. The game will be broadcast live on KGFF 1450 AM in the Shawnee/Seminole area, as well as online at KGFF.com, with the "Voice of the Bison", Todd Miller on the call.

Oklahoma Baptist – Women's Basketball Notes

Oklahoma Baptist (10-17, 6-15) vs. Southern Arkansas (2-25, 1-20)

TEAMS

Oklahoma Baptist is 10-17 overall and 6-16 GAC…The Lady Bison are in a two-way tie for ninth with Arkansas-Monticello …OBU is playing on the road for the 11th time where they are 3-67…OBU has road victories at Northwestern Oklahoma (92-83), Arkansas Tech (63-59) and Southeastern Oklahoma (74-72)

Southern Arkansas is 2-25 overall and 1-20 GAC…They will finish 12th in the league for the second time in three years…Playing at home for the 16th time where they are 1-14…SAU has lost its last 12 consecutive games.

COACHES

Oklahoma Baptist – Casi Bays (Oklahoma Baptist) 131-102 (56.2%), eighth season

Southern Arkansas – Adam Collins (Charleston southern) 2-25 (7.2%), first season

SERIES

Teams are meeting for the seventh time in a series dating to 2016…OBU is 6-1 with only a 74-71 loss coming in February of 2017.

OBU won 75-70 on Jan. 26, 2019 in Shawnee…Victoria Blankenship had a season-high 36 points and 13 rebounds to lead all scorers…McKenzie Johnson had 24 points to lead UAM.

LAST OUTING

OBU was beaten 92-63 by Harding Saturday in Shawnee…Autumn Avina had 21 points and seven rebounds to lead the Lady Bison in both categories.

OBU KEY STATS

Victoria Blankenship has averaged 16.5 points and 9.3 rebounds over her last four games…She has 10 double-doubles, one more than ECU's Lakin Preisner who has nine.

Katy Custer is 25th on the school's career scoring chart with 1,078…She is 11 points shy of passing Layla Schwarz (2003-2005) and moving into 24th place.

Autumn Avina leads Division II in assists with 212, one more than Merrimack's Karlee Alves.