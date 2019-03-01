SHAWNEE – Oklahoma Baptist came back in convincing fashion and won 8-2 in the second game of a baseball doubleheader against visiting Henderson State Friday in Shawnee. OBU played a 13-inning, four-hour marathon game in the opener losing 4-3.

The same two team will end the three-game series Saturday in a single, nine-inning game scheduled for 1 p.m. at Bison Field.

Shane Kelso and Hudson Pearson teamed to limit HSU to one hit in the second game. Kelso (2-1) pitched five innings and allowed one hit and two runs while striking out eight batters. Pearson came in and closed the final two innings and struck out four of the six batters he faced to pick up the save.

OBU finished with 10 hits in the nightcap with both Ramon Enriquez and Kaimana Bartolome each finishing with three. Both players finished with two RBI's on a pair of singles and a double.

In the first game, OBU got a strong effort by starter Jake Lipetzky who pitched six solid innings. He allowed two hits and one run before giving way to relievers Andrew Eppenbach and Caleb Bly who together finished the final seven innings.

Offensive hitting stars for the Bison in the opener were Jake Gozo who went three-for-four and Eric Carlson who blasted his third homer, a solo shot to lead off the second.