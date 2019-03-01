BETHEL ACRES – With two runners on in the bottom of the seventh inning, Bethel's Brendan Carlile drove in Gunner Smith for the game-winning run, helping the Wildcats beat Holdenville 6-5 in the season opener Friday evening.

“I couldn't be more proud as a coach,” Bethel coach Lincoln Dearing said. “Our guys fought hard until the end. It was a great display of effort and now we know we can win close games.”

Holdenville jumped out to an early 3-0 lead after the second inning.

Cameron Egger hit a two-run bomb in the bottom of the third inning to bring Bethel within striking distance.

Holdenville scored in the top of the fifth inning, but Bethel's Terrell Dodson reached on an error that scored Jaylon Gordon to make it 5-3 in favor of Holdenville.

In the bottom of the sixth, courtesy runner John Gordon scored on a passed ball, making it 5-4. Later in the inning, Jaylon Gordon drove in Carlile to tie the game at 5-5.

Seth Jackson started for the Wildcats but did not factor into the decision. Jackson left after the fifth inning to attend a scholarship interview. Jackson pitched five innings He gave up four earned runs, struck out five Holdenville batters and recorded two hits in the win.

Carlile pitched 2 innings in the winning effort. He surrendered three hits and one earned run, while fanning one. Carlile picked up two hits at the plate, scored one run and drew one walk.

Jaylon Gordon, Seth Jackson and Carlile each recorded two hits apiece.

Bethel (1-0) will host Harrah Wednesday.