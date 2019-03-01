Friday

Mar 1, 2019 at 1:00 AM


2019 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show

Swine

AOB

Class 1

1st — Bryson McKay, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Whitlee Davis, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Dawson Schaffer, McLoud FFA

4th — Haley Hacker, SRC 4-H

Class 2

1st — Casi Pitchford, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Avery Hall, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Megyn Alls, McLoud 4-H

4th — Cole Sheppard, Dale 4-H

Class 3

1st — Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA

2nd — Chassidy Vickery, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Avery Hall, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Jesse Moore, Macomb FFA

5th — Makyna Higdon, McLoud FFA

6th — Helen Spears, Tecumseh 4-H

7th — Masen Stiles, Tecumseh FFA

8th — Helen Spears, Tecumseh 4-H

Class 4

1st — Kyler Shirey, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Ethan Phillips, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Michael St Clair, Bethel FFA

4th — Olivia Alls, McLoud 4-H

5th — Kohen Warden, Tecumseh 4-H

6th — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H

Class 5

1st — Linsey Batterton, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Carson Hyde, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Dassie May, Shawnee FFA

4th — Olivia Cope, Macomb 4-H

5th — Austin Wood, Tecumseh FFA

6th — Dassie May, Shawnee FFA

7th — Devin Trevino, McLoud 4-H

Class 6

1st — Blake Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H

2nd — Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H

3rd — Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

4th — Riley Logsdon, Tecumseh FFA

5th — Maycee Spain, McLoud FFA

Class 7

1st — Josey Moore, Dale FFA

2nd — Blake Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H

3rd — Easton McDaniel, McLoud 4-H

4th — Kylee Jim, McLoud FFA

5th — Brody Little, McLoud 4-H

Breed Champion AOB: Kyler Shirey, Tecumseh FFA

Reserve Breed Champion AOB: Josey Moore, Dale FFA

Chester

Class 1

1st — Jake Stephenson, Bethel 4-H

2nd — Katlyn Truitt, Wanette FFA

Class 2

1st — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

2nd — Jacob Nunley, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Kylee Jim, McLoud FFA

Class 3

1st — Macie Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H

2nd — Anna Pratt, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H

4th — Channing Goodson, SRC 4-H

Breed Champion Chester: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Reserve Breed Champion Chester: Maci Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H

Duroc

Class 1

1st — Bryson McKay, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Alyssa Bassett, Bethel 4-H

3rd — Emilio Ramirez, McLoud FFA

4th — Rilie Hodge, Tecumseh 4-H

Class 2

1st — Langston Yort, Shawnee FFA

2nd — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H

3rd — Skylar Owen, Wanette FFA

4th — Kadyn McCleary, Bethel FFA

5th — Karleigh Wood, Tecumseh FFA

Class 3

1st — Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

2nd — Heartly Snyder, Dale FFA

3rd — Lilly Priuett, Macomb 4-H

4th — Skyler Owen, Wanette FFA

5th — Makyna Higdon, McLoud FFA

Breed Champion Duroc: Langston Yort, Shawnee FFA

Reserve Breed Champion Duroc: Kenda Whittinton, Tecumseh 4-H

Hamp

Class 1

1st — Adam Sack, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Nate Stephenson, Bethel FFA

3rd — Jaxon Kuhn, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Noah Bradford, Tecumseh FFA

5th — Laney Riggle, Asher FFA

Class 2

1st — Anna Pratt, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Chassidy Vickery, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Kenzli Warden, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Macy Phillips, Asher FFA

5th — Jett Jeffcoat, Tecumseh FFA

Class 3

1st — Jenna Jones, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Paige Smith, McLoud FFA

3rd — Linsey Batterton, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H

5th — Madison Bickel, McLoud FFA

6th — Kylee Jim, McLoud FFA

Class 4

1st — Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA

2nd — Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

3rd — Heartly Snyder, Dale FFA

4th — Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA

5th — Journie Baptiste, McLoud FFA

6th — Devin Trevino, McLoud 4-H

Class 5

1st — Whitlee Davis, Tecumseh FFA

2 — Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA

3rd — Abby Nunley, Tecumeh FFA

4th — Paul Keel, Tecumseh FFA

5th — Camron Weatherford, Asher 4-H

6th — Macie Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H

7th — Dason Sheppard, Dale FFA

8th — Koltyn Stevens, McLoud FFA

Class 6

1st — Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

2nd — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

3rd — Avery Hall, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Zane Walker, McLoud FFA

5th — Riley Logsdon, Tecumseh FFA

6th — Creighton Conley, McLoud

7th — Macey Jordan, Bethel 4-H

Class 7

1st — Kasadee Lawson, McLoud FFA

2nd — Ryanne Abbott, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Gus Goodson, SRC 4-H

Class 8

1st — Jenny Branson, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Brody Little, McLoud 4-H

3rd — Easton Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H

Breed Champion Hamp: Jenna Jones, Tecumseh FFA

Reserve Breed Champion Hamp: Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA

York

Class 1

1st — Karleigh Wood, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Macy Phillips, Asher FFA

3rd — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H

Class 2

1st — Josey Moore, Dale FFA

2nd — Peri White, Shawnee FFA

3rd — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H

Class 3

1st — Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H

2nd — Kasadee Lawson, McLoud FFA

Breed Champion York: Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H

Reserve Breed Champion York: Josey Moore, Dale FFA

Cross

Class 1

1st — Jacey Kuhn, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Whitlee Davis, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Daylan Moore, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Haley Hacker, SRC 4-H

5th — Makyna Higdon, McLoud FFA

Class 2

1st — Caeden Shirey, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H

3rd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Rowdy Priuett, Macomb 4-H/FFA

5th — Daylan Moore, Tecumseh FFA

6th — Nate Thompson, Tecumseh FFA

7th — Aleciea Bienhoff, Dale 4-H

Class 3

1st — Ethan Phillips, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Macy Phillips, Asher FFA

3rd — Adam Sack, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Olivia Cope, Macomb 4-H

5th — Anna Pratt, Tecumseh FFA

6th — Koree Thompson, Tecumseh FFA

7th — Nate Thompson, Tecumseh FFA

8th — Laney Riggle, Asher FFA

9th — Dawson Arnett, Tecumseh FFA

10th — Macey Jordan, Bethel 4-H

Class 4

1st — Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

2nd — Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA

3rd — Abby Nunley, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H

5th — Piper Goodson, SRC 4-H

6th — Camron Weatherford, Asher 4-H

7th — Chassidy Vickery, Tecumseh FFA

8th — Easton Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H

9th — Dakota Perdue, Dale FFA

10th — Skylar Owen, Wanette FFA

Class 5

1st — Kylee Akehurst, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Davis Jeffcoat, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Kasadee Lawson, McLoud FFA

4th — Kade Miller, Macomb FFA

5th — Bryson McKay, Tecumseh FFA

6th — Daylan Moore, Tecumseh FFA

7th — Jesse Moore, Macomb FFA

8th — Madison Bickel, McLoud FFA

9th — Maycee Spain, McLoud FFA

Class 6

1st — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

2nd — Josey Moore, Dale FFA

3rd — Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA

4th — Kayse Higdon, McLoud FFA

5th — Aaron Sack, Tecumseh FFA

6th — Kylee Akehurst, Tecumseh FFA

7th — Tyler Blankenship, Macomb FFA

8th — Jenny Branson, Tecumseh FFA

9th — Logan Haworth, Tecumseh FFA

10th — Shane Blankenship, Macomb 4-H

Class 7

1st — Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H

2nd — Michael St Clair, Bethel FFA

3rd — Tyler Blankenship, Macomb FFA

4th — Zoe Walker, McLoud FFA

5th — Kruz Shirey, Tecumseh FFA

6th — Carson Hyde, Tecumseh FFA

7th — Easton Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H

8th — Shane Blankenship, Macomb 4-H

9th — Katie Perdue, Dale FFA

Class 8

1st — Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

2nd — Jacob Nunley, Tecumseh FFA

3rd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh FFA

4th — Kamean Spillers, Tecumseh FFA

5th — Luke Snyder, Dale FFA

6th — Jacey Kuhn, Tecumseh FFA

7th — Dawson Cash, Tecumseh FFA

8th — Austin Wood, Tecumseh FFA

9th — Cole Gregory, Dale FFA

10th — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA

Class 9

1st — Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H

2nd — Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H

3rd — Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H

4th — Jett Jeffcoat, Tecumseh FFA

5th — Adriana Poling, McLoud FFA

6th — Easton McDaniel, McLoud 4-H

7th — Brody Little, McLoud 4-H

8th — Paden Thomas, Dale FFA

Class 10

1st — Macie Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H

2 — Michael St Clair, Bethel FFA

3rd — Channing Goodson, SRC 4-H

4th — Blake Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H

Class 11

1st — Riley Logsdon, Tecumseh FFA

2nd — Peri White, Shawnee FFA

3rd — Easton McDaniel, McLoud 4-H

Breed Champion Cross: Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

Reserve Breed Champion Cross: Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H

Grand Champion: Jenna Jones, Tecumseh FFA

Reserve Grand Champion: Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H

Senior Showmanship: Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA

Intermediate Showmanship: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H

Junior Showmanship: Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H