2019 Pottawatomie County Junior Livestock Show
Swine
AOB
Class 1
1st — Bryson McKay, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Whitlee Davis, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Dawson Schaffer, McLoud FFA
4th — Haley Hacker, SRC 4-H
Class 2
1st — Casi Pitchford, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Avery Hall, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Megyn Alls, McLoud 4-H
4th — Cole Sheppard, Dale 4-H
Class 3
1st — Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA
2nd — Chassidy Vickery, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Avery Hall, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Jesse Moore, Macomb FFA
5th — Makyna Higdon, McLoud FFA
6th — Helen Spears, Tecumseh 4-H
7th — Masen Stiles, Tecumseh FFA
8th — Helen Spears, Tecumseh 4-H
Class 4
1st — Kyler Shirey, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Ethan Phillips, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Michael St Clair, Bethel FFA
4th — Olivia Alls, McLoud 4-H
5th — Kohen Warden, Tecumseh 4-H
6th — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H
Class 5
1st — Linsey Batterton, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Carson Hyde, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Dassie May, Shawnee FFA
4th — Olivia Cope, Macomb 4-H
5th — Austin Wood, Tecumseh FFA
6th — Dassie May, Shawnee FFA
7th — Devin Trevino, McLoud 4-H
Class 6
1st — Blake Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H
2nd — Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H
3rd — Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
4th — Riley Logsdon, Tecumseh FFA
5th — Maycee Spain, McLoud FFA
Class 7
1st — Josey Moore, Dale FFA
2nd — Blake Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H
3rd — Easton McDaniel, McLoud 4-H
4th — Kylee Jim, McLoud FFA
5th — Brody Little, McLoud 4-H
Breed Champion AOB: Kyler Shirey, Tecumseh FFA
Reserve Breed Champion AOB: Josey Moore, Dale FFA
Chester
Class 1
1st — Jake Stephenson, Bethel 4-H
2nd — Katlyn Truitt, Wanette FFA
Class 2
1st — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
2nd — Jacob Nunley, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Kylee Jim, McLoud FFA
Class 3
1st — Macie Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H
2nd — Anna Pratt, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh 4-H
4th — Channing Goodson, SRC 4-H
Breed Champion Chester: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion Chester: Maci Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H
Duroc
Class 1
1st — Bryson McKay, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Alyssa Bassett, Bethel 4-H
3rd — Emilio Ramirez, McLoud FFA
4th — Rilie Hodge, Tecumseh 4-H
Class 2
1st — Langston Yort, Shawnee FFA
2nd — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H
3rd — Skylar Owen, Wanette FFA
4th — Kadyn McCleary, Bethel FFA
5th — Karleigh Wood, Tecumseh FFA
Class 3
1st — Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
2nd — Heartly Snyder, Dale FFA
3rd — Lilly Priuett, Macomb 4-H
4th — Skyler Owen, Wanette FFA
5th — Makyna Higdon, McLoud FFA
Breed Champion Duroc: Langston Yort, Shawnee FFA
Reserve Breed Champion Duroc: Kenda Whittinton, Tecumseh 4-H
Hamp
Class 1
1st — Adam Sack, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Nate Stephenson, Bethel FFA
3rd — Jaxon Kuhn, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Noah Bradford, Tecumseh FFA
5th — Laney Riggle, Asher FFA
Class 2
1st — Anna Pratt, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Chassidy Vickery, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Kenzli Warden, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Macy Phillips, Asher FFA
5th — Jett Jeffcoat, Tecumseh FFA
Class 3
1st — Jenna Jones, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Paige Smith, McLoud FFA
3rd — Linsey Batterton, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Chloe Little, McLoud 4-H
5th — Madison Bickel, McLoud FFA
6th — Kylee Jim, McLoud FFA
Class 4
1st — Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA
2nd — Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
3rd — Heartly Snyder, Dale FFA
4th — Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA
5th — Journie Baptiste, McLoud FFA
6th — Devin Trevino, McLoud 4-H
Class 5
1st — Whitlee Davis, Tecumseh FFA
2 — Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA
3rd — Abby Nunley, Tecumeh FFA
4th — Paul Keel, Tecumseh FFA
5th — Camron Weatherford, Asher 4-H
6th — Macie Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H
7th — Dason Sheppard, Dale FFA
8th — Koltyn Stevens, McLoud FFA
Class 6
1st — Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
2nd — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
3rd — Avery Hall, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Zane Walker, McLoud FFA
5th — Riley Logsdon, Tecumseh FFA
6th — Creighton Conley, McLoud
7th — Macey Jordan, Bethel 4-H
Class 7
1st — Kasadee Lawson, McLoud FFA
2nd — Ryanne Abbott, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Gus Goodson, SRC 4-H
Class 8
1st — Jenny Branson, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Brody Little, McLoud 4-H
3rd — Easton Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H
Breed Champion Hamp: Jenna Jones, Tecumseh FFA
Reserve Breed Champion Hamp: Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA
York
Class 1
1st — Karleigh Wood, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Macy Phillips, Asher FFA
3rd — Jacee Townsend, SRC 4-H
Class 2
1st — Josey Moore, Dale FFA
2nd — Peri White, Shawnee FFA
3rd — Gracie Little, McLoud 4-H
Class 3
1st — Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H
2nd — Kasadee Lawson, McLoud FFA
Breed Champion York: Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion York: Josey Moore, Dale FFA
Cross
Class 1
1st — Jacey Kuhn, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Whitlee Davis, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Daylan Moore, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Haley Hacker, SRC 4-H
5th — Makyna Higdon, McLoud FFA
Class 2
1st — Caeden Shirey, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H
3rd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Rowdy Priuett, Macomb 4-H/FFA
5th — Daylan Moore, Tecumseh FFA
6th — Nate Thompson, Tecumseh FFA
7th — Aleciea Bienhoff, Dale 4-H
Class 3
1st — Ethan Phillips, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Macy Phillips, Asher FFA
3rd — Adam Sack, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Olivia Cope, Macomb 4-H
5th — Anna Pratt, Tecumseh FFA
6th — Koree Thompson, Tecumseh FFA
7th — Nate Thompson, Tecumseh FFA
8th — Laney Riggle, Asher FFA
9th — Dawson Arnett, Tecumseh FFA
10th — Macey Jordan, Bethel 4-H
Class 4
1st — Kenda Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
2nd — Blaine Cope, Macomb FFA
3rd — Abby Nunley, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H
5th — Piper Goodson, SRC 4-H
6th — Camron Weatherford, Asher 4-H
7th — Chassidy Vickery, Tecumseh FFA
8th — Easton Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H
9th — Dakota Perdue, Dale FFA
10th — Skylar Owen, Wanette FFA
Class 5
1st — Kylee Akehurst, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Davis Jeffcoat, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Kasadee Lawson, McLoud FFA
4th — Kade Miller, Macomb FFA
5th — Bryson McKay, Tecumseh FFA
6th — Daylan Moore, Tecumseh FFA
7th — Jesse Moore, Macomb FFA
8th — Madison Bickel, McLoud FFA
9th — Maycee Spain, McLoud FFA
Class 6
1st — Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
2nd — Josey Moore, Dale FFA
3rd — Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA
4th — Kayse Higdon, McLoud FFA
5th — Aaron Sack, Tecumseh FFA
6th — Kylee Akehurst, Tecumseh FFA
7th — Tyler Blankenship, Macomb FFA
8th — Jenny Branson, Tecumseh FFA
9th — Logan Haworth, Tecumseh FFA
10th — Shane Blankenship, Macomb 4-H
Class 7
1st — Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H
2nd — Michael St Clair, Bethel FFA
3rd — Tyler Blankenship, Macomb FFA
4th — Zoe Walker, McLoud FFA
5th — Kruz Shirey, Tecumseh FFA
6th — Carson Hyde, Tecumseh FFA
7th — Easton Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H
8th — Shane Blankenship, Macomb 4-H
9th — Katie Perdue, Dale FFA
Class 8
1st — Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
2nd — Jacob Nunley, Tecumseh FFA
3rd — Payton Schovanec, Tecumseh FFA
4th — Kamean Spillers, Tecumseh FFA
5th — Luke Snyder, Dale FFA
6th — Jacey Kuhn, Tecumseh FFA
7th — Dawson Cash, Tecumseh FFA
8th — Austin Wood, Tecumseh FFA
9th — Cole Gregory, Dale FFA
10th — Trenton Sears, Tecumseh FFA
Class 9
1st — Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H
2nd — Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H
3rd — Kinley Anthony, Bethel 4-H
4th — Jett Jeffcoat, Tecumseh FFA
5th — Adriana Poling, McLoud FFA
6th — Easton McDaniel, McLoud 4-H
7th — Brody Little, McLoud 4-H
8th — Paden Thomas, Dale FFA
Class 10
1st — Macie Flowers, Tecumseh 4-H
2 — Michael St Clair, Bethel FFA
3rd — Channing Goodson, SRC 4-H
4th — Blake Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H
Class 11
1st — Riley Logsdon, Tecumseh FFA
2nd — Peri White, Shawnee FFA
3rd — Easton McDaniel, McLoud 4-H
Breed Champion Cross: Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
Reserve Breed Champion Cross: Kassidy Streber, McLoud 4-H
Grand Champion: Jenna Jones, Tecumseh FFA
Reserve Grand Champion: Kensley Whittington, Tecumseh 4-H
Senior Showmanship: Seth Jackson, Bethel FFA
Intermediate Showmanship: Connor Anthony, Bethel 4-H
Junior Showmanship: Baylee Weeks, Tecumseh 4-H