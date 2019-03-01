On Thursday, The Salvation Army Boys and Girls Club of Shawnee named its 2019 Friend of Youth recipient during its 20th annual banquet; the winner was The West Law Firm.

The West Law Firm was given the honor for its support of the program, which included a coat drive the business organized yielding more than 2,600 new coats for area children. Brad West accepted the award at the event. The Avedis Foundation received the honor at the dinner last year.

Others honored at the function were 2018 Angel Tree Volunteer of the Year Robbie Foxx; 2018 Bell Ringer Jan'na Heffley; Top Bell Ringing Group, the Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary; Volunteers of the Year, First Baptist Church; and Tim, Boys and Girls Club Volunteer of the Year.

Oklahoma Baptist University's Director of Development Josh Trimble was scheduled as the featured speaker, but was unable to attend as his child had been rushed to the hospital due to illness, Salvation Army Advisory Council member Ray Belford said.

In Trimble's stead was Clarence Prevost, who spoke of the importance of investing in the lives of children.

There was a live auction and many silent auction items up for bid at the fundraiser.

Sponsors of the program include area nonprofits, foundations, businesses, individuals, churches and a local tribe.

Capt. Russell Clay encouraged attendees to participate in the program's adopt-a-child campaign. Funds collected help ensure children are able to attend the club, no matter their household financial situation.

To donate, visit adoptachildshawnee.com.