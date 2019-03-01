MIDWEST CITY - Shawnee soccer swept Midwest City in the season opener for the two programs Friday night.

The Chinese space program landed a probe on the dark side of the moon but no probes were detected on the dark side of the stadium in Midwest City. The Bombers are renovating the stadium and the visitor side bleachers have been torn down. Apparently, that work caused a problem with the lights on that side of the stadium so the teams only had light on one side of the field.

Both Shawnee teams adjusted well to the situation as the Lady Wolves picked up a 5-1 win and the Wolves followed them with a 4-2 win over the Bombers.

The Lady Wolves scored 13 minutes into the game with a goal by freshman Estelle Tiuseco. The Lady Bombers evened things up with 6:27 left in the first half off of a corner kick. The ball bounced Midwest City's way and they got the goal.

But the second half was all Shawnee. Amanda Harris finished a goal with 31 minutes left in the game when she put away a ball that had pinballed around the box before she put it in the net. The second goal of the second half came when Lily Perry crossed a pass that Camille Columbus redirected into the corner of the net with 22 minutes left to make it 3-1.

Eight minutes later, Harris got her second goal of the game with a great shot across the front of the goal to make it 4-1.

Columbus got her second goal on a breakaway when she outran the defense and beat the keeper to make the score 5-1. Shawnee cleared the bench to get everyone some game time and the Lady Wolves held on for a win.

In the boys' game, Shawnee got a goal about halfway through the first half to open the scoring. With 22:15 left, Kossie Kodoe put a ball across the box and Josh Floyd finished with a one-touch goal.

Kodoe went from an assist to a goal when he beat everyone on a through ball and chipped the ball over a diving keeper to give the Wolves a 2-0 lead.

The third goal of the first half came when Daniel King put away shot after Midwest City failed to clear a corner kick with 3:34 left in the half to give Shawnee a 3-0 lead which they took to intermission.

Kodoe scored again in the second half and Sebastian Rodriguez had five saves as the Wolves rolled to a 4-2 win to open the season.