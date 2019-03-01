ENID —The top-ranked Dale girls overcame some early jitters to riddle Luther 71-54 Friday night in a Class 2A area winners bracket matchup at the Enid Event Center.

By running its record to 26-3, Dale advanced to next week’s state tournament in Oklahoma City. On Sunday, Dale will learn the destination and opposition for its first-round foe Thursday.

After trailing 16-14 after the first quarter, Dale blitzed Luther 26-9 over the next eight minutes to forge a 40-25 halftime edge. The Lady Pirates owned a 56-40 cushion after three quarters.

Eight Dale players scored, led by sophomore Danyn Lang with 21. Lang knocked down four of Dale’s 11 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.

Senior Brenlee Sheppard posted two 3-pointers en route to 12 points. Lindy Nowakowski added nine points, followed by Jacie McClure and Maddie Degraffenreid with eight apiece. Degraffenreid and McClure had two treys apiece.

Luther notched seven 3-point field goals with leading scorer Rachel Stanfield (18) tossing in three.

Dale went 10 of 16 from the charity stripe while Luther was 13 of 18.

“We shot well from 3-point," Dale coach Eric Smith said. "We were kind of tight the first quarter but settled down. I am proud of the girls.”

Luther will have one more area tournament shot at landing a state tournament berth when it opposes Preston at 6:30 Saturday night.

Dale also defeated Luther 70-43 in its second game of the season.

The Lady Pirates’ three defeats have come against Latta, Vanoss and Newcastle.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.