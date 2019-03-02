A suspect arrested by Shawnee police after a reports of shots being fired in a Walgreen's parking lot is now formally charged.

Sachemeche Jorge Harjo, 23, Seminole, is charged in Pottawatomie County District Court with felonies of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction.

Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano-Stafford said the shots fired occurred just before 2 a.m. Feb. 21 at the Walgreen's on North Harrison Street.

An officer was on patrol on the west side of Harrison and Independence when he heard a couple of gunshots and responded toward the store.

He noticed a Ford Taurus driving slow without headlights and conducted a traffic stop. While on that stop, police received a 911 call about gunshots, with the caller giving police a description of the suspect that matched the driver on the traffic stop, she said.

At that point, she said officers found a gun under the driver's seat of that vehicle, with the driver identified as Harjo.

Harjo remains jailed until his next court, which hasn't been scheduled.