The Prague Healthcare Association held an emergency meeting Friday morning in which the Prague City Council approved a contract for Cohesive Healthcare Management and Consulting LLC to take over operations of Prague Community Hospital.

According to City Manager Jim Greff, the purpose of the meeting was for the Hospital Management Task Force to recommend Cohesive Management and get a contract approved.

Four out of the five council members attended the meeting and approved the contract. Greff said Cohesive is working on getting everything together and everyone is awaiting a judge to grant receivership.

Greff said he thinks the receivership will be awarded soon and if not, then at the next federal hearing onTuesday March 5 at 10:30 a.m.

The hospital has had problems in recent months, including three missed payrolls for employees.

In January, Prague filed a lawsuit against former management company CAH Acquisition Company 7 LLC and its owner HMC/CAH for breach of contract and to force the company to continue normal operations. The city is asking for $39,000 in damages for the contract breach.

If the Prague Community Hospital and its emergency clinic are shut down before the situation is rectified, locals will have to travel at least 20 minutes out of town for the nearest health care facility.

