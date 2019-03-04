Orval D. Vowell, age 85, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Gravette, Arkansas. Private family servicers are planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation.
Orval D. Vowell, age 85, of Grove, Oklahoma passed away on Monday, March 4, 2019 in Gravette, Arkansas. Private family servicers are planned for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Nichols-Stephens Funeral & Cremation.
Choose the plan that’s right for you. Digital access or digital and print delivery.