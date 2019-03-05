Job fair in Grove

Express Employment will host a Job Fair from 9 to 11 a.m. and from noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, at the Grove Public Library.

The library is located at 1140 NEO Loop, Grove. For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-2945.

22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show

Preparations are underway for the 22nd Annual Grand Lake Boat Show set for Thursday, March 7 to Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Civic Center, located at 1720 South Main (Highway 59) in Grove.

New hours will debut at the show. The annual VIP night, which includes a first look at all the new boats and items from various other vendors and an array of food items, will kick off the event on Thursday night from 5 to 8 pm. Friday and Saturday hours will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Admission is $5 a day. Admission on Friday, March 8, will be free for military and those 65 and older. The cost for the VIP night is $15 per person.

To participate in this year’s show as a vendor, persons interested may contact Kimberly Dry at 918-786-2289 or kim@glaok.com. For sponsorship opportunities, please contact Jay Cranke, executive director, at 918-786-2289 or jay@glaok.com. For general information about the show, persons interested may visit GrandLakeBoatShow.com.

Hughes to host book signing

Local author Marty Hughes will host a book signing from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, at the Hott Box Cafe on Highway 59.

Hughes will sign copies of his devotional book Crossing Honey Creek, as well as his two contemporary romance novels Blue Rooftops and Azure Waters, and Safe In His Arms.

In addition to writing, Hughes is the pastor of Grace Harbor Church, Grove.

For more information, persons interested may call/text 918-814-9222. The Hott Box Cafe is located at 2151 U.S. Highway 59, Grove.

Beauty and the Beast

A final performance of Disney's Beauty and The Beast, postponed from Sunday, March 3, will take place at 2:30 p.m., Sunday, March 10, at the Grove Performing Arts Center.

All tickets from the March 3 performance will be honored during this show.

Ticket prices are $10 for adults and $5 for children.

Tickets are available online at http://bit.ly/2019beautybeast. Tickets will be sold prior to each performance, cash or check only, at the PAC Box office. The box office opens at least one hour prior to the show.

Participants are encouraged to buy tickets online for ease and to reduce congestion at the box office.

Grand Lake Youth Art Show

The annual Grand Lake Youth Art Show will take place Friday to Sunday, April 26 to 28, at the Grove Community Center.

The show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday. Refreshments will be served from 2 to 6 p.m., on Saturday.

The event is sponsored by members of the Grove Springs Cultural District, the Brush and Palette Art Gallery, in partnership with Grand Lake area schools and businesses.

For more information, persons interested may call 918-786-9698.

Toes in Grand Summer Kickoff Festival

Officials with the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce and the Grove Convention and Tourism Bureau will host the second "Toes in Grand" Summer Kickoff Festival, on Friday, May 31 and Saturday, June 1, at Wolf Creek Park in Grove.

The event will feature performances by Greg Dragoo and the Blond Stranger Band on Friday, and The COPA Reefer Band and Parrotville on Saturday.

Saturday evening will include a fireworks show. Other items will be announced closer to the festival dates.

For more information, persons interested may contact Donnie Crain, president, Grove Area Chamber of Commerce at www.groveok.org or 918-786-9079.

Grove Rotary LobsterFest

The annual Grove Rotary LobsterFest will take place at 5:30 p.m., Friday, June 21, at the Grove Civic Center, 1702 South Main, Grove.

Tickets are $80 and must be purchased in advance. Only 575 tickets are available for the event, which includes a silent and live auction.

Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the annual Rotary Foundation grants.

Tickets will be on sale later this spring, for individuals and preferred tables with servers for 10 for $1,000. Tickets are available at groverotary.org and at area banks.

Bingo at the American Legion

Members of Grove’s American Legion Qualate-Pritchard Post 178 will begin hosting bingo at 6 p.m., on Saturdays, at the American Legion building located at 114 Broadway at the corner of O'Daniel Parkway and Broadway.

The family-friendly event is open to people of all ages. It will be smoke, alcohol and drug free. A concession will be available with soda, water, tea, coffee, popcorn, nachos, chips, candy bars and other snacks.

Payouts will be in cash, with the prize amounts depending upon the number of packets being played. Participants are asked to arrive early to purchase packets as bingo will start promptly at 6 p.m.

For more information, persons interested may contact Le Cathey at 918-786-9860.