Members of the Grove Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and staff gathered for a ribbon cutting for a new Grove business J-K Services on Friday, Feb. 15. J-K Services is a family owned former Dallas, Texas business which has recently moved to the Grove area. They offer top notch pressure wash, soft wash and spot free window cleaning services that include among other things cleaning of solar panels, boats, RVs, and docks with eco-friendly chemicals. Call them at 918-801-1055 for a free estimate or visit their website at www.j-kservices.com. Those attending the ribbon cutting included: Donnie Crain, president of Grove Area Chamber of Commerce; Julie Pace, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Autumn Wilhelm, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Teresa Poindexter, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Alexis Gibe, Grand River Abstract & Title Co.; Cheryl Flood, The Dodd Company; Ken Noteboom, Note-Able Workshop; Jim Scruby, J-K Services; Jeff Savage, RE/MAX Grand Lake; Kelly Scruby, J-K Services; Kara Bruyr, J-K Services; Michael Hart, First National Bank; Nick Bowers, BOLT Fiber Optic Services; Kailey Sills, Bank of Grand Lake; Mike Blecha, Grand Savings Bank; Peggy Keifer-Steed, Lake Homes Realty; and Angie Medlin, Bank of Grand Lake.