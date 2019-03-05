Johnny Roberts passed peacefully from this life surrounded by his family on March 2, 2019.

His celebration of life will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 6, at Walker Funeral Service Chapel, officiated by family friend Jimmy Gibson. Burial will follow in Holdenville Cemetery, Holdenville.

Johnny was born Sept. 16, 1933, to Elmer and Effie (Anderson) Roberts. He was the 10th child (youngest son) of 12 children.

He graduated from Moss High School and worked for Wonder Bread Company for 38 years.

He married Patsy Ruth Flowers on Oct. 2, 1957, in Holdenville. She preceded him in death in 2015 after 58 years of marriage.

He was in the Army from 1954-1956.

He was president of the Seminole Roundup Club for 16 years.

He moved from Seminole to Shawnee when he retired. He has spent the last five years at Primrose Retirement Community.

He is preceded in death by his parents and 10 of his brothers and sisters.

He is survived by two daughters: Pam Watson and husband Don and Debbie Hammond and husband Bobby; two granddaughters: Candy Lozier and husband Matt and Amy Lind and husband Bryan; great-grandchildren: Kayla Lind, Brooks Lozier, Tyler Lind and Wyatt Lind; and brother: “Shorty” James Roberts.

In lieu of flowers, please make charitable donations to Primrose employees for all their loving care, In Memory of Johnny Roberts. 1905 North Bryan, Shawnee, Oklahoma 74804.

Pallbearers will be Bobby Hammond, Matt Lozier, Chris Hammond, Brad Carter, David Carter, and Gerald Lee Roberts.