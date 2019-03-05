Leroy Rudisell, of Tecumseh, went home to his Savior on Feb. 27, 2019.

Leroy Rudisell, of Tecumseh, went home to his Savior on Feb. 27, 2019.

Arrangements are being made by Coopers Funeral Home in Tecumseh.

Visitation will be from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 6. Family gathering to greet friends and family will be from 4 to 6 p.m., Wednesday, March 6.

Services will be 2 p.m., Thursday, March 7, at First Baptist Church of Tecumseh, followed by military honors at the church.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.