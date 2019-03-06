Everyone ought to read the Gospels—Matthew, Mark, Luke and John. They tell the life story of Jesus.

Matthew writes to Jews. His gospel is full of quotes from the Old Testament which show that Jesus was the Messiah that was promised to come into this world.

Mark writes to Romans. They didn’t care about ones pedigree; they just wanted to know if one could do the job. Therefore there is no genealogy, no record of his birth or youth. It begins with His ministry. It is brief and to the point. It moves quickly, there is action.

Luke was a physician. He gives us more detail about the illnesses that Jesus healed. He talks more about women and gentiles and those on the fringes of first century society.

John wants us to know that Jesus is the Divine Son of God. He shows us the relationship of Jesus, i.e. God, the Son with God, the Father. Every time I read the Gospels, I learn something new about Jesus. Each time I am amazed at His life and teachings.

While I would like every person to read the Gospels, I am aware that the gospel most people will read and react to is the gospel of our lives. They want to know that the message is real and works in our lives before they try it in their own lives.

In Titus 2 Paul admonishes Titus to teach various groups how to behave and here are the reasons he gives: “So that no one will malign the word of God.” “So that those who oppose you may be ashamed because they have nothing bad to say about us.” “So that in every way they will make the teaching about God our Savior attractive.”

It is our mission to live out the message we say we believe, so that others will see the truth of God’s word in our lives and come to believe it too.

Dr. Wayne Shaw (R-Grove) has been a member of the Oklahoma Senate since 2014. Prior to that he served as the senior pastor at First Christian Church, Grove, for many years.