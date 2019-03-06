Marilyn Lavina Wormeringer entered into Heaven on March 1, 2019, at the age of 79.

She was born Feb. 22, 1940, in Glencoe, Minnesota, to Rev. Elmer and Lavina Broetzmann.

Marilyn lived in several places during her life. Her father’s commitment to ministry led the family to Iowa, the Dakotas, Alabama and ultimately to Kansas.

She married John P. Wormeringer III on June 18, 1961, in Great Bend, Kansas, and they were blessed with a daughter, Shawna Lynn, in October of 1962. John’s job in the oil field relocated them to Oklahoma, Texas, and finally back to Oklahoma when he retired.

Marilyn had a passion for music from the time she was a young girl and it was something that she continued to enjoy for the rest of her life. Although she was unable to attend church recently due to her health, she was a proud member of the United Methodist church. She most recently attended St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Shawnee and previously attended New Life United Methodist Church in Moore. Marilyn was always willing to play the piano or organ, and fill in as a choir director any time there was a need. She had a true servant’s heart and loved her Lord.

Marilyn’s family meant the world to her and she loved every minute spent with them. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in passing by her parents, Reverend Elmer Julius Erwin Broetzmann and Lavina Evelyn Broetzmann (Reid) and a brother, Ronald Broetzmann.

Survivors include her loving husband of more than 57 years, John P. Wormeringer of the home; daughter, Shawna Mussatto and husband Craig of Norman; grandchildren, Ryan Mussatto of Moore, and Macalah Mussatto and her fiancé, Gavin Swenson, of Oklahoma City; sister, Betty Perrin of Flippin, Arkansas; nieces, Cindy Perrin of Flippin, Arkansas, Lori Hertel of Hays, Kansas, and Pam Erickson of Russell, Kansas. She is also survived by a host of loving extended family and friends.

Services to honor Marilyn’s life are 2 p.m., Friday, March 8, at Moore Funeral and Cremation Chapel, 400 SE 19th St. Moore, OK 73160. Interment will follow at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery in Norman. Condolences may be shared at www.MooreFuneralCremation.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 6060.