Shawnee resident Warren Flint Hamilton, 88, passed away Wednesday, March 6, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Funeral services will be 10 a.m., Saturday, March 9, at Walker Funeral Chapel. He will be laid to rest next to his wife Margaret on March 16 at Sunset Memorial Park in St. Louis, Missouri.