Gwendelyn F. Walter-McLaughlin, 47, of Chickasha, passed from this life on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019, at Binger Nursing Home.

She was born March 13, 1971, in Oklahoma City to James and Delynda Walter.

Gwendelyn spent most of her young life traveling with her family doing Kids Krusades.

Gwendelyn married Johnny McLaughlin on Oct. 22, 1995, and spent several years riding in a semi truck until God called them into full time pastoral ministry. She enjoyed teaching classes of small children, singing, baking, doing crafts and Facebook.

Her mother and both sets of grandparents and many more family members preceded Gwendelyn in death.

Gwendelyn is survived by her husband Johnny; father and mom James and Delores Walter of Shawnee; brother Dewayne and Mary Walter of Norman; sister Tabitha Walter of Newcastle; nieces Rochell and Aaron Donaldson, Morgan and Jimmy Roberts, Heather and Chris Motes, Dewayne and Clint York; great nieces Kalie, Triston, Delynda and Gabby; great nephews A.J. and Evan; step-brothers Kendall and Cathy Boland, Jeff Boland and many more family members.

Our loss is heaven's gain!

Memorial service will be Saturday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at Tecumseh Pentecostal Church of God, 211 W. Washington in Tecumseh.