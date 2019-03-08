Nobody wants a leaky roof during their event or gathering, and as the Ardmore Convention Center nears its 15th birthday, minor leaks are becoming an increasingly frequent problem. Soon, however, this will no longer be an issue.

The Ardmore Tourism Authority voted to replace the roof during their meeting Wednesday morning. In addition to the roof repairs, the vote also authorized additional repairs to be made both inside and outside the convention center.

Mita Bates, president of the Ardmore Tourism Authority and Ardmore Convention and Visitors Bureau, explained the situation.

“We have spent close to $50,000 in the past five years doing incremental repairs,” Bates said. “At this point it simply has got be replaced.”

For the past several weeks, the ATA has been working with Beth Windel of SDG Architects to come up with proposals and estimates to get the repairs done. During the meeting, she presented board members with two options. Both would replace the building’s current one-ply roofing system with a waterproof two-ply system.

Windel said the first layer will be completely waterproof and that the second layer will act as extra protection. She said the difference between the two options is how susceptible the second layer is to getting soft when under a hot, full sun.

The board ultimately voted for the slightly more expensive, more durable option.

“It can handle the heat, so it won’t get as soft when the sun’s on it,” Windel said. “If you have people up there doing maintenance on units it will hold up better.”

Windel’s estimate puts the cost of replacing the roof and making additional repairs at just under $1 million. The difference between the two options was about $13,000.

To pay for the improvements, the convention center will use $425,000 of funds they have in their account, and they plan to take out a loan for the balance.

Bates said that the Convention Center is valued at between $11 million and $12 million. Less than $475,000 is owed from the building’s original loan. This project will take that number to just over $1,030,000.

Bates said the project will likely begin no sooner than 60 days from now, but that the entire building will never have to be closed.

“They’ll work on sections of the roof at a time,” Bates said. “They can incrementally work on the roof, so we won’t have to shut down while they replace the entire roof.”



