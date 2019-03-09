McLOUD —Friday batterings of Healdton (12-0) and Cache (19-3) brought McLoud’s record to 3-0.

McLoud racked up 12 hits against Healdton as Lexie Boyer, Gabby Sears and Jessie Wooten homered. Wooten, Sears and Kianne Wahpekeche had two hits apiece with all three doubling. Callie Cardin also had a two-bagger while Rachelle Stephens tripled.

Healdton had just one hit and one walk off Sears in the 3 ½-inning run-rule game.

Against Cache, McLoud tallied 11 runs in the bottom of the third to end the game.

Boyer, the leadoff batter, led the 19-hit assault with a 4-of-4 performance which included two doubles.

Shy Shipman, Cardin and Sears homered while Cardin, Wooten and Wahpekeche doubled. Cardin and Sears went 3 for 3.

Cache had three hits off Sears.

McLoud opened its season Thursday with a four-inning 13-2 blitz of Wellston as Boyer and Cardin registered two homers apiece. Sears, Wooten and Wahpekeche also homered.

The Lady Redskins will travel to Community Christian in Norman Tuesday, then participate in the Wayne-Lexington Tournament Thursday and Friday.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.