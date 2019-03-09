SAND SPRINGS — The Charles Page Sandites combined seven hits with five walks and five Shawnee errors for a 12-1 triumph Friday.

The contest was called after 4 ½ innings on the run rule.

Page scored in all four innings, including four runs in both the first and second.

Cade Savage clubbed two doubles to fuel the Sandites.

Shawnee, 0-2, averted a shutout in the top of the fifth when Austin Wood singled home Corbin Payne.

Nick Bowlan doubled and singled for Shawnee while teammate Creed Kilgore singled twice. JT Johnson also doubled for the Wolves.

Shawnee employed four hurlers with Wood, the starter, taking the loss.

Six of Page’s runs were unearned.

Shawnee will entertain Stillwater at 6 p.m. Monday. Stillwater will play host to Shawnee Tuesday at 6.

Note: Report compiled by contributing writer Fred Fehr.