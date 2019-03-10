Tecumseh Middle School counselor and librarian Kelli Brown will be honored at the Professional Oklahoma Educators Foundation Excellence in Education Awards Banquet to be held April 12 in Oklahoma City. She has been named a finalist for the Olan Isbell Merit Award.

The Excellence in Education Awards Banquet is a venue for recognizing and rewarding Oklahoma educators who demonstrate a commitment to their students in teaching strength of character and excellence in the school or classroom. Award nominees must go through a rigorous application and evaluation process.

According to POE Foundation Executive Director Ginger Tinney, “These awards will serve as an encouragement to not only Oklahoma educators, but also to the many businesses, organizations, and communities that have a stake in the character building and intellectual development of the children who will shape our state in the future.”

For more information about the banquet or to buy tickets call 405-872-3175 or email POEF at events@apoe.org.