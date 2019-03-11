Joyce Ott, 87, of Grove, Oklahoma, died Friday, March 8, 2019. She was born October 10, 1931, in Hamilton, Kansas, to Raymond A. and Ethel Hazel (Kern) Ott. Joyce had retired from McConnell Air Force Base after 30 years as the Head of Procurement. She was an avid Jayhawks fan and in her younger days played third base on Steffen’s women’s softball team in Wichita, Kanas. She is survived by her close friend, Jonalou Pinnell of Grove, Oklahoma. She was preceded in death by her parents Raymond and Ethel Hazel Kern Ott, twin sister Joan (Jodi) Ott, brother Bill Ott and sister Melba Jean Boxberger. A memorial fund has been established in her name at the First Christian Church in Grove, Oklahoma, of which she was a long-time member. Donations may be mailed to First Christian Church, PO Box 450327, Grove, OK 74345.