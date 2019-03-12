Cynthia Marie Copeland, 58, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Cynthia Marie Copeland, 58, of Shawnee, passed away Saturday, March 9, 2019, in Oklahoma City.

Visitation will be from noon to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 13, and continue through service time. Services will be 10 a.m., Thursday, March 14, at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Phil Thompson, Liberty Baptist Church, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Shawnee under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh.

To share memories, or to sign the guestbook online, go to www.cooperfuneral.com.